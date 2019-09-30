Winless stretch continues for Chippa United

PREMIUM

Chippa United caretaker coach Duran Francis was left frustrated after his charges once again failed to bury chances against Maritzburg United on Friday evening.



The Chilli Boys extended their winless record to seven matches in the Absa Premiership after their 1-0 loss to Maritzburg at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg...

