Southern Kings rue missed chances

Three missed opportunities in the strike zone proved costly for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they were pipped 31-27 by the Cardiff Blues on Saturday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



Desperate to make a winning start to their Guinness PRO14 campaign, Cardiff fought back to take the points after the Kings held a narrow 13-5 lead at the break...

