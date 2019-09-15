EP, Border, Easterns and KZNI reach Provincial T20 semis

Easterns, Eastern Province and Border all claimed crucial final round wins on Sunday to top the three CSA Provincial T20 groups and reach the semi-finals.

The three will be joined by KwaZulu-Natal Inland, who progressed as the best runners-up despite not playing a game on the final day of action.

The Maritzburg-based side had completed their matches on Saturday and edged out Limpopo, one of the most impressive sides in the inaugural competition, courtesy of a better net run-rate.

As the only hosts union to progress, Easterns will also now go on to stage the play-offs in Benoni on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Pool A

After a busy opening two days when four games were played per group, there were just two on Sunday, both tight affairs at Willowmoore Park, which was hosting Pool A.

KwaZulu-Natal Coastal needed to win their encounter with Free State with a bonus point to give themselves the best chance of progressing and they did so via a Super Over – the fourth of the weekend, including a second for the Durbanites. Crucially, though, the victory was without that extra point after both sides posted 146 for six.

Thula Ngcobo then proved the match-winner after his extra set of six balls went for just five and accounted for Romano Terblanche. Ethan Bosch needed just two deliveries to win the game for KZNC and lift them to 12 points.

The result meant that the afternoon game winner needed just a four-point victory to progress as Easterns and Northerns (nine points each) went full throttle at each other.

Matthew Arnold proved to be the hero for the home side with his unbeaten 45 off 44 balls helping them post a strong 171 for six. Grant Thomson chipped in with 48 off 38 balls.