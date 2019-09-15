sharethebay hashtag trends for all the wrong reasons

The #sharethebay hashtag was finally trending on Twitter at the weekend – but for all the wrong reasons.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had hoped to use the social media reach of 12 celebrities to get the city to trend, creating a buzz on all the tourism offerings.

Instead, a report by The Herald's sister publication, Weekend Post, highlighting how the celebrities had failed to ignite the #sharethebay tagline, started to trend.

This came after only a handful of the celebrities let their thousands of Instagram and Twitter followers know where they were last week.

The celebrities enjoyed an all-expenses-paid four-day trip during which they walked with giraffes and had a boat cruise and helicopter flips, and then they were gone.

They included influencers Linda Moeketsi, Khanyi Mbau, Cassper Nyovest, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Nwabisa Joka, Tebogo Lerole, Carpo and Tumi Mohale.

Three international influencers, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster and Allana Foster, were also among the group.

But only five – Mneno, Moeketsi, Mohale, Selekane and Chanita Foster – posted to Instagram and Twitter.

The report, which started trending on Saturday afternoon, had hundreds of people questioning the concept.

"They sign off campaigns but have no care in actually understanding the platforms that these campaigns will be running on," Ngoako Lerato Mannya tweeted.

Sydney Ntantiso posted: "What a sad tag."