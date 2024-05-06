Gardens down Hankey in Kariega Top 12 showdown
After picking up maximum points thanks to a 28-0 walkover win over the NMU Madibaz last week, Gardens beat Hankey Villagers 20-15 in a second-round Score EPRU Grand Challenge clash in Kariega on Saturday.
The champions, frustrated by not being able to get on the field in the opening round at the Madibaz Stadium, gave an early indication they will not be relinquishing their title without a fight...
