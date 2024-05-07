Chippa coaches look to DStv Diski talent as team struggle with injuries
Chilli Boys go into battle against Pirates again with depleted squad
Chippa United co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September will be forced to tap into the club’s DStv Diski Challenge talent going forward as the team struggle with injuries and suspensions.
With their changing room looking like a hospital ward, the Chilli Boys have had a tough time in their past two league matches and a cup match, playing without key players...
