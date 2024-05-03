Catalytic North End Lake initiatives take a critical step towards fruition

While Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay soccer fans look forward to the crucial Nedbank Cup semifinal clash between Chippa United and the mighty Orlando Pirates on Saturday, even more exciting initiatives to revive the stadium precinct are taking crucial steps forward.
Bay fans must go back to 2019, the last time the city hosted a fixture of this significance, against the once-dominant Amakhosi.
It has been five years without top-flight competition and this milestone comes after successes across two major fronts.
The first front has been the impressive on-field performance by Chippa United, demonstrating decent form throughout this year’s campaign.
Chippa United are 10th on the Premier Soccer League with 25 matches played, only 10 losses, eight draws and eight wins.
Surprising to some, but the club has also finally found consistency and stability in the coaching department, once again relying on local talent to lead the resurgence.
The second front which has netted the city this lucrative semifinal economic boost is the ever-growing collaboration by the club, the municipality and the Mandela Bay Development Agency-operated stadium.
The stability in this tripartite relationship is necessary to build confidence with the PSL, Bay citizens, and most importantly in stimulating the tourism economy of the Bay.
The citizens are key stakeholders as sponsors of Chippa United and deserve a good return on their investment through high-profile events which stimulate tourism and hospitality to sustain jobs.
At a recent media conference to announce the state of readiness for this event, mayoral committee member Bassie Kamana did not hesitate to share his expectations that all parties must work together to ensure a capacity crowd on Saturday.
The recent visit by the PSL chief operating officer and this entourage to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is also a welcome development as we build back to take our rightful place in being considered for high-profile tournaments among other host cities.
To improve our opportunities as future tournaments hosts, the MBDA and the municipality are making headway with catalytic initiatives which will make the stadium precinct more attractive and provide visitors with a variety of experiences as a competitive advantage in the future.
The significant step forward under way is the finalisation of the business plan for a floating jetty and lake boat cruises activation, expected to be complete before the start of the new financial year.
The floating jetty will open opportunities for activities such as live performances, light shows, exhibitions, open water events and other entertainment opportunities.
The boat cruises are an opportunity for visitors and locals to take advantage of this attraction like never before.
Currently only those with access to kayaks, skis or boats can enjoy the North End Lake and the implementation of cruises will create access not only to locals and visitors, but to the thousands who flock to events and activities at the stadium.
Both of these projects are part of the greater North End precinct commercial development spearheaded jointly by the municipality and the MBDA.
That plan includes the establishment of a high-performance centre, a sporting academy linked hotel development, as well as upgrades to the current sports museum facility to include a heroes acre-type exhibition of sculptures and statues of Bay and Eastern Cape sports, arts and culture icons.
Though a public process will inform the final selection of local stars, the sentiment is that we should look to those local trailblazers who have made significant contributions to the development of sport, arts and culture which united South Africans.
It cannot be that local icons like Siya Kolisi, celebrated across the world, though born and raised in the Bay, has no sense of celebration in his own hometown.
Same goes for others such as Kariega’s Rassie Erasmus, sevens rugby legend Mzwandile Stick, Ironman champion Raynard Tissink, Bafana Bafana Afcon star goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Proteas assistant netball coach and former captain Zanele Mdodana and a host of other Bay champions worthy of celebrating on the grounds of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
In the 10 ten months since assuming the leadership role at the MBDA, and despite the challenges we have faced, our preparations and plans have progressed regardless.
With the funding impasse now firmly behind us, we have established a programmes acceleration plan to catch up on projects that were interrupted by the lack of resources.
The MBDA has demonstrated time and again that it is a resilient organisation with sound financial management practices which have yielded successive unqualified audits, but more significantly, that we are an entity which is able to deliver.
For now, our attention is focused on delivering a world-class stadium facility that meets and exceeds top-flight football standards.
We intend to deliver vibrant and memorable experiences for the whole family in a safe and secure environment, and we thank local businesses and our corporate partners for the incredible uptake in hospitality packages.
As hosts, we wish Chippa United the very best and we look forward to the possibility of hosting the final — but no pressure.
