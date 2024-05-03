Opinion

Coega cannabis project a great boost for the Eastern Cape

03 May 2024
Editorial Comment
None

A budding opportunity exists for the Eastern Cape with the cannabis industry and the R100m investment at Coega’s special economic zone is a mega shot in the arm.

Cannabis is seen as an emerging sector with potential growth for the country...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read