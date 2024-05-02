Horrendous ordeal for Kannemeyer family
A family torn apart — children losing both parents at once and grandchildren left with so many questions that can never be answered.
The conviction and sentencing of Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer on Tuesday has left the family with mixed feelings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.