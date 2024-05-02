Universities must make stance on Palestine genocide clear
Throughout the world, universities are grappling with how to respond to one of the greatest tragedies of the current century — the genocide of the Palestinian people.
Protests, the things university students and faculty routinely do, were inevitable given the atrocities being beamed live on television as the government of Israel kills civilians with a ruthlessness supported by several of the most powerful Western nations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.