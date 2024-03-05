Mpho Phalatse a shining example of the power of education
A few days ago, the former executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse, posted on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account that she had started her second job at Legae Vascular Clinic in Boksburg, Gauteng.
Phalatse, a member of the DA, served as the executive mayor of the richest province in SA from November 2021 after the local government elections, to January 2023 when she was unceremoniously voted out in a motion of no confidence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.