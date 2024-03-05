Opinion

Ballot box offers EP rugby clubs lifeline

05 March 2024
Editorial Comment
None

EP Rugby clubs are facing tough decisions at the ballot box when they vote for a permanent president to take the union into a new era on March 23.

The long-awaited election offers EP a golden opportunity to start afresh and draw a line under years of instability when a special general meeting is held...

