Derail this train wreck of an NHI before it’s too late
In June 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Hammanskraal, just north of Pretoria, where at least 23 people had died of cholera due to lack of clean running water in the area.
He visited various sites and ended up at the local stadium, where he received rapturous applause...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.