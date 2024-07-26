SA has forgotten Mandela’s lessons about law, state capacity and role of community

There are those who argue that 30 years after attaining freedom there is nothing to celebrate.
Others say that the situation is worse than during apartheid.
As Makhanda Legends, we do not subscribe to this narrative.
We believe that there is a lot to celebrate.
During apartheid rule, the mere mention of the name Nelson Mandela would have led one to be frogmarched to jail without the option of a fine.
Black South Africans can now buy and own property wherever they can afford.
Schools that were once reserved for white children are now dominated by black children.
The Springboks are now four-time world champions.
Notwithstanding the dire socioeconomic situation in which the majority of South Africans find themselves, statistics show that in 2024, more people have access to basic services than before 1994.
However, more needs to be done.
In his one term in office, Mandela was hauled to court by Louis Luyt, after he single-handedly rallied the nation behind the Springboks’ first World Cup victory in 1995.
We wanted to take to the streets in protest as we interpreted this as the humiliation of our beloved president.
He strongly discouraged such action.
Despite advice from his legal advisers that he did not have to attend the proceedings in person, Madiba insisted.
He lost the case and appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal where that verdict was overturned.
Through this act, Madiba taught us
to respect the independence and autonomy of the judiciary and
that we are all equal before the law.
How can l forget Madiba’s parting words when he left office: “It is now in your hands.”
During Thabo Mbeki’s tenure as president, Vusi Pikoli, who was the national director of public prosecutions, threatened to prosecute Interpol head Jackie Selebi for an alleged criminal offence.
Mbeki, we were told, advised Pikoli against this intended action.
Pikoli insisted on proceeding and was suspended from his post.
Then came interim president Kgalema Motlanthe.
A commission was set up, headed by Dr Frene Ginwala, to establish the fitness of Pikoli for the position of NDPP.
Notwithstanding that the report found Pikoli fit for office, Motlanthe showed the advocate the door.
Pikoli challenged his expulsion but both parties settled out of court.
Then came former president Jacob Zuma who was hauled to the courts for personal reasons.
All hell broke loose with insults hurled at judges and courts alike.
Children were taken out of classrooms as the Zuma tsunami engulfed the country.
Some leaders declared their preparedness to die for Zuma.
Through these actions, it seems to me as if the lessons taught by Madiba were forgotten.
In narrating this recent history, I am arguing that perhaps herein lies the origin of the erosion of state capacity.
If these events were the genesis of erosion of state capacity at a national level, at the local level we did not only embrace the art of eroding state capacity but perfected it.
At the local level, the erosion of state capacity took various forms, including the way municipal managers are appointed.
One often hears stories of the appointment of municipal managers and senior mangers being decided in informal places, with interviews being conducted to legitimise what had already been predetermined elsewhere.
It is not uncommon to see a municipal manager with a string of disclaimers under his belt popping up in another municipality in the same province.
More often than not, they get these jobs through their political connections, not managerial competence.
I am of the firm view that interviews for municipal managers and senior managers should take place in City Hall, where everyone who is interested can observe the interviews.
I am always fascinated when l watch on television, how judges who aspire to serve in the Constitutional Court are being grilled by their colleagues in the most transparent manner.
That sort of transparency is what is needed in all state institutions.
The other issue that l wish to raise sharply here is a tendency of thinking that by appointing local people to senior management positions we will fix the challenges of local municipalities.
Place of birth has nothing to do with one’s capacity.
One’s capacity is a function of a God-given talent, spending time in institutions of knowledge, hard work, diligence and other attributes.
The sooner the word “merit” features prominently in the vocabulary of those responsible for the appointment of managers of state institutions the better.
Lastly, any discussion about the capacity of the state institutions without the role of local communities is incomplete.
As communities we must also share the blame for the state of our municipalities.
I have seen people littering and when asked why, they say they are creating jobs.
Some parents even expect the government to represent them in the upbringing of their own children.
How many times have you heard parents blaming the democracy for the behaviour of their children.
We believe that community involvement is critical if we are to leave a better socioeconomic environment for our children.
We cannot continue on the same path and hope to reach a different destination.
Until and unless communities take full responsibility for our social, political and environmental ecosystem, the dream of an “effective, transparent, accountable and coherent government”, as envisaged in the constitution, will remain a dream.
Mzukisi Mpahlwa, on behalf of Makhanda Legends
HeraldLIVE
SA has forgotten Mandela’s lessons about law, state capacity and role of community
There are those who argue that 30 years after attaining freedom there is nothing to celebrate.
Others say that the situation is worse than during apartheid.
As Makhanda Legends, we do not subscribe to this narrative.
We believe that there is a lot to celebrate.
During apartheid rule, the mere mention of the name Nelson Mandela would have led one to be frogmarched to jail without the option of a fine.
Black South Africans can now buy and own property wherever they can afford.
Schools that were once reserved for white children are now dominated by black children.
The Springboks are now four-time world champions.
Notwithstanding the dire socioeconomic situation in which the majority of South Africans find themselves, statistics show that in 2024, more people have access to basic services than before 1994.
However, more needs to be done.
In his one term in office, Mandela was hauled to court by Louis Luyt, after he single-handedly rallied the nation behind the Springboks’ first World Cup victory in 1995.
We wanted to take to the streets in protest as we interpreted this as the humiliation of our beloved president.
He strongly discouraged such action.
Despite advice from his legal advisers that he did not have to attend the proceedings in person, Madiba insisted.
He lost the case and appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal where that verdict was overturned.
Through this act, Madiba taught us
to respect the independence and autonomy of the judiciary and
that we are all equal before the law.
How can l forget Madiba’s parting words when he left office: “It is now in your hands.”
During Thabo Mbeki’s tenure as president, Vusi Pikoli, who was the national director of public prosecutions, threatened to prosecute Interpol head Jackie Selebi for an alleged criminal offence.
Mbeki, we were told, advised Pikoli against this intended action.
Pikoli insisted on proceeding and was suspended from his post.
Then came interim president Kgalema Motlanthe.
A commission was set up, headed by Dr Frene Ginwala, to establish the fitness of Pikoli for the position of NDPP.
Notwithstanding that the report found Pikoli fit for office, Motlanthe showed the advocate the door.
Pikoli challenged his expulsion but both parties settled out of court.
Then came former president Jacob Zuma who was hauled to the courts for personal reasons.
All hell broke loose with insults hurled at judges and courts alike.
Children were taken out of classrooms as the Zuma tsunami engulfed the country.
Some leaders declared their preparedness to die for Zuma.
Through these actions, it seems to me as if the lessons taught by Madiba were forgotten.
In narrating this recent history, I am arguing that perhaps herein lies the origin of the erosion of state capacity.
If these events were the genesis of erosion of state capacity at a national level, at the local level we did not only embrace the art of eroding state capacity but perfected it.
At the local level, the erosion of state capacity took various forms, including the way municipal managers are appointed.
One often hears stories of the appointment of municipal managers and senior mangers being decided in informal places, with interviews being conducted to legitimise what had already been predetermined elsewhere.
It is not uncommon to see a municipal manager with a string of disclaimers under his belt popping up in another municipality in the same province.
More often than not, they get these jobs through their political connections, not managerial competence.
I am of the firm view that interviews for municipal managers and senior managers should take place in City Hall, where everyone who is interested can observe the interviews.
I am always fascinated when l watch on television, how judges who aspire to serve in the Constitutional Court are being grilled by their colleagues in the most transparent manner.
That sort of transparency is what is needed in all state institutions.
The other issue that l wish to raise sharply here is a tendency of thinking that by appointing local people to senior management positions we will fix the challenges of local municipalities.
Place of birth has nothing to do with one’s capacity.
One’s capacity is a function of a God-given talent, spending time in institutions of knowledge, hard work, diligence and other attributes.
The sooner the word “merit” features prominently in the vocabulary of those responsible for the appointment of managers of state institutions the better.
Lastly, any discussion about the capacity of the state institutions without the role of local communities is incomplete.
As communities we must also share the blame for the state of our municipalities.
I have seen people littering and when asked why, they say they are creating jobs.
Some parents even expect the government to represent them in the upbringing of their own children.
How many times have you heard parents blaming the democracy for the behaviour of their children.
We believe that community involvement is critical if we are to leave a better socioeconomic environment for our children.
We cannot continue on the same path and hope to reach a different destination.
Until and unless communities take full responsibility for our social, political and environmental ecosystem, the dream of an “effective, transparent, accountable and coherent government”, as envisaged in the constitution, will remain a dream.
Mzukisi Mpahlwa, on behalf of Makhanda Legends
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion