Opinion Editors Choice
SA has no small task regaining diplomatic ground
There’s a sort of stunned silence around the world at the pace of change in the politics of the US.
It is still the greatest military power on earth. You’d kind of be hoping, given the evident fascism and despotism at the top of the world’s other two superpowers, that in a democracy such as the US rapid political change will be accompanied at least by composed body politic accustomed to transition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.