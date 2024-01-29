Phoenix residents blocked access into and out of the area north of Durban on Monday in protest over ongoing water supply issues.
The planned protest commenced with officials parking vehicles along the Phoenix highway and Ottawa, Cornubia, South Gate, Gandhi Park and Spine road intersections.
Phoenix residents block entrances and exits in protest over water issues
Image: Supplied
Phoenix residents blocked access into and out of the area north of Durban on Monday in protest over ongoing water supply issues.
The planned protest commenced with officials parking vehicles along the Phoenix highway and Ottawa, Cornubia, South Gate, Gandhi Park and Spine road intersections.
They are demanding a response from the eThekwini municipality after weeks without water and electricity.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News