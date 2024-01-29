×

Phoenix residents block entrances and exits in protest over water issues

By TIMES LIVE - 29 January 2024
Residents blockaded entry and exit points along the Phoenix highway on Monday in protest over service delivery failures.
Image: Supplied

Phoenix residents blocked access into and out of the area north of Durban on Monday in protest over ongoing water supply issues. 

The planned protest commenced with officials parking vehicles along the Phoenix highway and Ottawa, Cornubia, South Gate, Gandhi Park and Spine road intersections. 

They are demanding a response from the eThekwini municipality after weeks without water and electricity. 

This is a developing story. 

