Sad day for Eastern Cape conservation comes with silver lining
The closure of the Friends of the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area (Fobwa) is a sad day for conservation in SA.
However, this announcement on Monday, while disheartening, carries a silver lining that offers hope for the future of conservation in our country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.