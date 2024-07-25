Poverty and privilege demand rethink of parents’ roles in schools
It is an article of faith in education circles that parents have a crucial role to play in education. For the record, I no longer believe that parents have a role to play in the schools their children attend.
First up, in most of our schools there are no parents. Children stay with grandparents, aunts, older siblings and other relatives. Many children stay alone in child-headed households...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.