Gautrain perfect example of what can be achieved with co-operation between public sector and business
SA is replete with examples of excellence. They are everywhere. If we increased them, we could become a sea of excellence with just a few islands of mediocrity and corruption. If we replicated them, we would be a champion nation, not a country of also-rans, of poverty and crime and corruption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.