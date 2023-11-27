Fix ports, electricity debacle before it’s too late
An article titled “VW executive worried about future of firm’s SA operations” by news agency Reuters at the weekend should concern us all, especially people living in Nelson Mandela Bay.
It quoted VW brand chief Thomas Schäfer, former MD of Volkswagen SA, who said he was “very worried” about the future of the company’s operations in South Africa, because of the continuing rolling blackouts and logistics gridlock at the ports...
