×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Fix ports, electricity debacle before it’s too late

27 November 2023
Editorial Comment
None

An article titled “VW executive worried about future of firm’s SA operations” by news agency Reuters at the weekend should concern us all, especially people living in Nelson Mandela Bay. 

It quoted VW brand chief Thomas Schäfer, former MD of Volkswagen SA, who said he was “very worried” about the future of the company’s operations in South Africa, because of the continuing rolling blackouts and logistics gridlock at the ports...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest