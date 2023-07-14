Opinion Editors Choice
So dark horse Mashatile will replace Ramaphosa. Seriously?
It is much too early to have the deputy president running SA by 2024
PETER BRUCE
Maybe I missed something. Suddenly the conventional wisdom, the de rigueur position to take when asked what happens after the election in or around May next year is that President Cyril Ramaphosa will resign and deputy president Paul Mashatile will be swept into the highest office in the land by an enthusiastic ruling party...
