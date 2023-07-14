The museum and department will hand over a library at Zingisa Comprehensive High School as part of “making a difference” in the community.
Two Madiba statues to be unveiled on Mandela Day
Two statues of late former president Nelson Mandela will be unveiled on July 18 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape as part of international Nelson Mandela Day.
The programme spearheaded by the Nelson Mandela Museum is in partnership with the sport, arts, and culture department, the OR Tambo district municipality and the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.
The statues will be unveiled at the Nelson Mandela Museum Bhunga Building in Mthatha and Nelson Mandela Museum Youth and Heritage Centre in Qunu.
“The two statues will resemble Nelson Mandela as a statesman and the other as a traditionalist,” said government.
