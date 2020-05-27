Get used to people coughing stupid conspiracy theories all over you
Every day, as the autumn dusk falls, she walks her two little dogs down my street.
Nothing stops her gentle wandering. Not wind, not the gathering gloom, not lockdown regulations. She remains as serenely unconcerned and comfortably oblivious as police minister Bheki Cele attending a lecture about leadership in a modern democracy. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.