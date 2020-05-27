Parents to face big dilemma come June 1

In about five days, parents will kiss their children goodbye and send them off to school, hoping for the best.

For nine weeks they have kept them safe, doing their utmost to protect their children from the ghastly virus for which there is no cure.

On June 1 — and with the number of infections on an upward trend — pupils in grades 7 and 12 will be heading back to school.

The remaining grades will be phased in over time, the details still to be communicated.

When basic education minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement last week, there was naturally an outcry from many parents.

They fear for the health and safety of their children; they fear sending them out into an environment they are unable to control.

Though Motshekga said measures would be put in place to protect pupils and teachers, some teaching staff tell a different story.