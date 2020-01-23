Act to stop student drownings
What do the names Thabang Mokhoang, Keamohetswe Seboko, Mellony Sias, Mosimanegapi Madiba and Enock Mpanzi have in common?
If you do not know, you are like most of my social media followers who had no idea of any connections when I posed this question on Facebook and Twitter. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.