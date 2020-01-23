Zahara thrilled about ‘songstresses with guitars’ concert
Sensational female guitarists will team up in celebrating African women through music.
Songstress Zahara, Msaki and Berita will share the stage for the first time at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park in Johannesburg on February 15.
Zahara, who signed a resident deal with Emperors Palace last year, is looking forward to the “night of the girls”.
Born Bulelwa Mkutukana, Zahara said the concert would encourage female musicians in general to support and love each other.
“I look forward to share the stage with both Msaki and Berita.
“I have absolute respect for them and regard them as my little sisters.”
“This is just a celebration of music with guitar girls.
“We just going to have fun while entertaining the audience.”
The award-winning star, who broke into the music scene with her timeless anthem Loliwe, said the upcoming performance was not part of her residency at the entertainment venue.
“This is just a performance and it is not part of my residency. My residency which will feature many artists will start officially in April.”
Msaki has established herself as the voice of the current generation, and her composing abilities shine in hits like Imfama Ziyabona, Ungazilibali and Nal’ithemba.
Berita is an award-winning artist from Zimbabwe who sings in isiXhosa, with some of her hits being Thandolwethu and Ndicel’ikiss.
Organiser of the event, Thato Radebe, said its main aim was to uplift women in music and to show that they could fill big venues by themselves.
“We have also decided to partner with female-owned businesses in putting together the concert.
“The aim is to empower women, which is something we believe should happen every day and not at certain times of the year.” — TimesLIVE