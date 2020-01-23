Zahara thrilled about ‘songstresses with guitars’ concert

Sensational female guitarists will team up in celebrating African women through music.

Songstress Zahara, Msaki and Berita will share the stage for the first time at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park in Johannesburg on February 15.

Zahara, who signed a resident deal with Emperors Palace last year, is looking forward to the “night of the girls”.

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana, Zahara said the concert would encourage female musicians in general to support and love each other.

“I look forward to share the stage with both Msaki and Berita.

“I have absolute respect for them and regard them as my little sisters.”

“This is just a celebration of music with guitar girls.

“We just going to have fun while entertaining the audience.”

The award-winning star, who broke into the music scene with her timeless anthem Loliwe, said the upcoming performance was not part of her residency at the entertainment venue.