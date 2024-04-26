WEATHER GURU | Don’t let the weather spoil your holiday
I have just returned from an epic journey taking me via Route 62 through the wine lands to the west coast.
Here we ticked off one item on our bucket list, namely having fish and chips on the beach at Paternoster...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.