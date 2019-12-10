Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s message worth embracing
“May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.”
It was with these words that Miss SA 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, kicked off her reign as Miss Universe 2019 on Monday morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.