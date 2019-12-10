Child care centre in need of Christmas spoiling

Walking into the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre in Glendinningvale you are captivated by fairy lights, mistletoe, draped walls and an over-sized nutcracker figurine.

Each of the eight hostels is decked with Christmas lights and confetti, and the director of the centre, Terry Hattingh, says the only thing missing are Christmas gifts for the almost 30 children who will be staying behind over the festive season.

The centre houses 100 children aged 3-18.

Through the year they are provided with residential care and nutrition.

The majority of the children come from abusive or neglectful households, but some have been orphaned.

With more than 15 child and youth care workers on hand, the centre has therapeutic activities that help develop individual needs.

Some of these activities include reunification services, psychotherapy, education as well as capacity building and skills development.

Hattingh said their mission was to develop the children into well-adjusted, productive citizens.

While most of the children visit relatives during the holiday season, almost 30 of them will be spending this holiday at the centre.

On their wishlist, Hattingh said, was assistance in entertaining the children during the holiday, adding it would be a bonus if a family could “adopt” one child.

“Some parents like to buy gifts for children the same age as their own and it would be nice for families to come and share Christmas with the kids.

“I believe that it is important for them to not only know what Christmas means, but to feel the Christmas spirit,” she said.

Though the home had a Christmas party sponsored in November, Hattingh said Christmas Day was often a quiet one.

“It is so nice to open your own present on Christmas Day,” she said.

An 18-year-old boy, who may not be named, said the caregivers made the centre feel like home.

He has been at the centre since 2016, and said he aspired to become a musician one day.

The “cool kid” in his hostel, he loves writing songs and performs them when they have events at the centre.

“The one thing I appreciate is the care the aunties give us here.

“They are committed to us and they are determined to make us better people.

“They push us to dream and they teach us meaningful life lessons,” he said, adding that, like a parent, the caregivers reprimanded them when they went astray.

“And this is a sign of love and care.

“I’m going into matric next year and if I could get the opportunity to further my education — I will definitely study sound engineering.”

The December holiday is fairly long and there’s a need to keep the children occupied and entertained until schools reopened in January, Hattingh said.

The EP Child and Youth Care is in need of Christmas gifts for children aged 3-18, sponsored outings and a Christmas day meal.

To donate contact director Terry Hattingh on 082-376-6242 or e-mail directorepch@aerosat.co.za