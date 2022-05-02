Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

Around 100 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after the United Nations confirmed a "safe passage operation" was in progress there.

The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia - now in its third month - with Pope Francis, in an implicit criticism of Moscow, telling thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday it had been "barbarously bombarded".

"For the first time, we had two days of a ceasefire on this territory, and we managed to take out more than 100 civilians - women, children," Zelenskiy said in a nightly video address.

The first evacuees would arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning, he said, adding that he hoped conditions would continue that allowed for more people to be evacuated.

With fighting stretching along a broad front in southern and eastern Ukraine, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued US support for Ukraine when she met Zelenskiy in an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in New York he would add provisions to a $33bn Ukraine aid package to allow the United States to seize Russian oligarchs' assets and send money from their sale directly to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve the aid package on Thursday in what would mark a dramatic escalation of US funding for Ukraine.

The White House said Biden had spoken with Pelosi on Sunday about her trip without giving details.