Zizi Kodwa to take Zondo report's recommendation to remove him as deputy minister on review
Deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa says he will take the recommendation by the Zondo commission to have him removed from his position on review.
On Sunday, Kodwa said the advice was not based on any sound finding in law and no criminality or corruption had been found against him.
“The commission in its report said there is no evidence of impropriety, yet it makes a political recommendation that is not based on anything. The notion that I am ‘beholden’ is unsubstantiated and false.”
In part 4 of the commission's report on its probe into state capture, chief justice Raymond Zondo recommends that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider Kodwa's position because of his tainted relationship with controversial businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.
The recommendation is in the section of the report dealing with corruption and fraud in the public sector, including the state organs, and stems from the investigation of the EOH contracts with the City of Johannesburg.
During the hearings, the commission heard how Mackay funded Kodwa’s luxury holidays and also loaned him more than R1.7m.
“The commission accordingly recommends that the president consider the position of Mr Kodwa as deputy minister of state security having regard to the fact that Mr Kodwa appears to find himself in a position where he is beholden by Mr Jehan Mackay,” read the report.
“Mr Kodwa is beholden by Mr Jehan Mackay to whom he owes more than R1.7m. On his own version, this is a debt which he cannot immediately repay.”
The commission said though it had not seen evidence to show impropriety on the part of Kodwa in relation to attempts by Mackay to induce him to interfere with procurement processes in the interest of EOH, due to time constraints it could not independently investigate if Kodwa may or may have not done anything to influence the awarding of tenders.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Sunday, Kodwa said he did not consider himself “beholden” as he had made arrangements to repay the loan in full.
“I have a settlement agreement. I'm in the process of paying the loan with interest.”
Asked when is he likely to finish repaying his loan, Kodwa said: “I’m sure whenever it’s fully paid I’m sure you will know if you do want to know. But the real point for me is that the commission makes a recommendation which is not supported by any finding.
“The commission in its report says there is no evidence of impropriety, yet it makes a political recommendation ... it’s a political judgment, it's not criminality. A sound recommendation must be based on a finding ... what is a finding here?
“There's no impropriety ... there is no corruption ... no criminality. But you still make that recommendation. Based on what?”
He said he wished to take the matter on review “as in yesterday”. Asked if he would step down if Ramaphosa asked him to, Kodwa said: “We serve at the behest of the president ... we are invited.”
TimesLIVE
