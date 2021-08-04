Rumba artist Koffi Olomide takes flak for punting Zim president in new song

Internationally acclaimed Congolese rumba artist Koffi Olomide has drawn criticism in Zimbabwe for chanting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name in a song released on Wednesday.

The artist, born Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, flew to Zimbabwe to collaborate with music prodigy Rokford “Rokie” Josphats three weeks ago.

On the track Patati Patata Koffi’s deep voice is heard singing: “Zimbabwe hoyee! ED Mnangagwa, Number 1!”