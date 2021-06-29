Death toll climbs to 11 in Florida condo collapse, 150 missing

“They are coping with the news that they might not have loved ones come out alive and still hoping that they will,” the mayor said. “Their loved ones may come out as body parts.”

Rescue crews, including experts sent by Israel and Mexico, were using cranes, dogs and infrared scanners to identify signs of life in the ruins, though hope was diminishing as time wore on.

What caused the 40-year-old high-rise to give way remained under investigation, but initial attention focused on structural deficiencies identified in a 2008 engineer's report released by Surfside city officials.

The condo association president warned residents in an April 2021 letter that visible concrete deterioration in the parking garage beneath the building had “got significantly worse over the years,” along with roof damage, and urged them to pay some $15 million in assessments needed make repairs, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today each reported on Monday.

The letter's author, Jean Wodnicki, survived Thursday's collapse, the newspapers said.

SOMBRE REFLECTION

As darkness fell over the site on Monday, more than 100 people gathered sombrely, some holding candles, a short distance from where one crane stood illuminated against the night sky. A woman led the group in a meditation, and someone sounded a gong. Behind them, in enormous letters, the word “HOPE” had been inscribed in the sand.

Some relatives of the missing have provided DNA samples to officials for use in positively identifying remains. Family members were permitted to visit the site on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said workers have found voids large enough to keep victims alive.

“Not to say that we have seen anyone down there, but we've not got to the very bottom,” he said.

Jadallah said searchers have heard some sounds, such as tapping or scratching, that could possibly be made by a survivor, though he acknowledged they could also be caused by shifting metal.