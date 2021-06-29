New York prosecutors to indict Trump Organization insider — but not Trump, sources say

New York prosecutors investigating former US president Donald Trump's business practices are likely to issue one or more criminal indictments this week — but not against Trump himself, according to people involved in the case.

Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing Trump, said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects “no charges” will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments.

Others familiar with the case said prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against Allen Weisselberg, longtime CFO for the Trump Organization, and also are considering criminal charges against the company.

After an almost three-year investigation of Trump’s property dealings, the initial charges by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr will focus mainly on whether Weisselberg and other company officials received corporate perks and benefits, such as rent-free apartments and leased cars, that were not reported properly on their tax returns, according to several people familiar with the investigation.

The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.

The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.