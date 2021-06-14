Moscow offers free cars to spur people to get Covid-19 vaccine

Moscow will give away cars in a prize draw for residents who get the Covid-19 shot in an effort to speed the slow rate of vaccinations, its mayor said on Sunday as officials brought in curbs to halt an increase in coronavirus cases.

The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday, the most in a single day since December 24. Authorities confirmed 14,723 cases nationwide, the largest one-day total since February 13.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said anyone over 18 who receives the first of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine from June 14 until July 11 would automatically be entered into a draw to win a car.

He said five cars worth one million roubles (roughly R190,809) each would be given away every week.