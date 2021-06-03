WATCH | Congolese escaping volcano receive aid in Rwanda

Families fleeing a flow of lava from Mount Nyiragongo's eruption in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo said they were struggling to find enough food and water as the UN called for aid and warned about the risk of cholera.

Thousands of displaced families are now finding safety in neighbouring Rwanda.

At least 31 people died when Mount Nyiragongo sent a wall of lava spreading towards Goma, destroying 3,000 homes and cutting off a major road used to bring aid to the strife-torn region.



Reuters