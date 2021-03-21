Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

In Evanston, Black residents are eligible for the housing program if they, or their ancestors, lived in the city between 1919 and 1969 or if they can show they suffered housing discrimination due to the city's policies. The recipients will be randomly selected if there are more applicants than available funds in the housing program.

Some Black Evanston residents have objected to the plan's scope and size as inadequate, highlighting the difficulties inherent in designing a program that by all accounts can never fully ameliorate centuries of discrimination.

'HARD TO CATCH UP'

Evanston, home to Northwestern University, lies between Chicago to its south and the wealthy North Shore suburbs along Lake Michigan. About 16% of its 75,000 residents are Black.

As across the US, Blacks in Evanston were subjected to “redlining,” a practice in which banks refused to make housing loans in predominantly Black neighbourhoods. That kept Black residents from home ownership, a key source of wealth.

The impact of historic and systemic discrimination on Evanston's Black community persists. The Fifth Ward, where Robinson's great-grandmother ran two businesses out of her home, is predominantly Black and struggling with inferior infrastructure.

“We're trying to catch up from hundreds of years of being suppressed, and its just hard to catch up without some assistance,” said Evanston resident and real estate agent Vanessa Johnson-McCoy, who is Black.

The city's campaign will draw from a new tax on legalised marijuana. Supporters say the funding mechanism is particularly apt, given how devastating the country's criminalisation of marijuana has been to Black communities.

Evanston Rejects Racist Reparations, an opposition group, has noted that the initial payments will cover only 16 households. The group also opposes restricting that money to housing needs.