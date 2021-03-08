'Kate made me cry': social media reacts as Meghan sets the record straight
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah has seen Kate Middleton trend on Twitter as viewers reacted to her making Meghan cry before her wedding in 2018.
The Duchess of Sussex denied reports by UK tabloids which said that she “left Kate in tears” after a stressful dress fitting for her bridesmaids.
Asked by Oprah if she made Kate cry, Meghan said: “No. No. The reverse happened and I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week and she owned it and she apologised. She brought me flowers and a note, apologising. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone.”
"did you make kate cry?"— freya (@lgbtpaulsen) March 8, 2021
"no"
"the reverse happened"#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/0FlakHR2dO
Meghan said she was shocked that about seven months after their wedding, there were reports that she made The Duchess of Cambridge cry.
On social media, many questioned why Kate didn't stand up for Meghan by refuting the false reports.
Meghan did not get into detail about the incident, saying she had forgiven Kate, but she said it was difficult getting over the accusation that she had made Kate cry, especially when everyone knew that wasn't the truth.
Meghan said Kate is a good person and that she might have been prevented from negating the reports.
Here are some of the reactions:
Still can’t believe Kate made Meghan cry pic.twitter.com/tDfARK9eIi— Timeline T (@Timeline2019) March 8, 2021
Kate took the time to make sure that the Palace denied reports of her using Botox and Hair extensions, but nothing when tabloids said Meghan made her cry.— royal whispers (@royalwhisper) March 8, 2021
Mmmmm. This story about Kate and the flower girl dresses and making Meghan cry... I must say hearing the truth, and knowing she is being circumspect makes it all so much worse. That whole family is trash except for Harry.— roxane gay (@rgay) March 8, 2021
Kate Middleton was built for what the monarch stands for. And that’s not a compliment.— Kimberly (@TheKimbino) March 8, 2021
Kate, a white woman, made Meghan, a bi-racial woman, cry and then allowed Meghan to get blamed, shamed, and named for it without batting an eye.— Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) March 8, 2021
And Kate still didn't face any consequences. Sounds about white.#HarryandMeghanonOprah #MeghanMarkle #MeghanAndHarry
So far we've learned:— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 8, 2021
Kate allowed people to think Meghan hurt her when it was the other way around.
Meghan was suicidal.
Someone in the family had an issue with Archie's skin color.
Tyler Perry's house.
Diana's money saved Harry when he needed it. #HarryandMeghanonOprah
Biggest takeaways:— Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 8, 2021
-- Kate made Meghan cry over bridesmaid dresses, made amends but then leaked the story months later in the reverse.
-- The family was welcoming until the AUS tour, when it was clear that Meg was up for the job.#OprahMeghanHarry
