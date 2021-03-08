World

'Kate made me cry': social media reacts as Meghan sets the record straight

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 08 March 2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The segment aired in the US on Sunday.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The segment aired in the US on Sunday.
Image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's CBS interview with Oprah has seen Kate Middleton trend on Twitter as viewers reacted to her making Meghan cry before her wedding in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex denied reports by UK tabloids which said that she “left Kate in tears” after a stressful dress fitting for her bridesmaids.

Asked by Oprah if she made Kate cry, Meghan said: “No. No. The reverse happened and I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week and she owned it and she apologised. She brought me flowers and a note, apologising. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone.”

Meghan said she was shocked that about seven months after their wedding, there were reports that she made The Duchess of Cambridge cry.

On social media, many questioned why Kate didn't stand up for Meghan by refuting the false reports.

Meghan did not get into detail about the incident, saying she had forgiven Kate, but she said it was difficult getting over the accusation that she had made Kate cry, especially when everyone knew that wasn't the truth.

Meghan said Kate is a good person and that she might have been prevented from negating the reports.

Here are some of the reactions:

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X