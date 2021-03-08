Alarmed Div wields axe for Lions showdown
Alarmed EP coach Peter de Villiers wielded the axe when he named his team to face the Lions in a Preparation Series clash in Gqeberha this week.
Nine changes have been made to the Elephants starting lineup as they bid to win back lost pride at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where the kickoff is at 4.45pm on Wednesday...
