Still no reprieve for jailed Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono

Incarcerated Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has resorted to writing letters from prison as he fights his latest arrest.

In his latest instalment, leaked to the public via social media on Thursday, he wrote four emotionally-charged pages in capital letters outlining his struggle.

He also appealed to the government to stop targeting opposition politicians and government critics and concentrate on, “saving lives from Covid-19 as the country staggers along with a health system in total shambles”.

Chin’ono was arrested for the third time in six months earlier in January, the latest for allegedly “communicating falsehoods”.

He is accused of posting a video understood to be exposing police brutality during Covid-19 regulations enforcement. In the video, which was widely circulated, it was alleged that a police officer beat a child on its mother’s back, which died.

However, after police investigations, it turned out that a police officer smashed a windscreen of a public commuter and the fragments hit the mother and her baby. Police also claim the baby had survived. As such the police feel Chin’ono and others such as MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and legislator Job Sikhala “undermined confidence in law enforcement agency”, hence their arrest and detention.