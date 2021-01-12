World

‘Herd immunity unlikely this year’

Experts point to unequal access to vaccines, mutations, trust problems

By Reuters - 12 January 2021

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines in many countries will not provide herd immunity from the global pandemic this year, several health experts said on Monday, citing limited access for poor countries, community trust problems and potential virus mutations.

“We won’t get back to normal quickly,”  the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) outbreak alert and response network chair, Dale Fisher, told the Reuters Next virtual conference...

