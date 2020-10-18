Israel to require 14-day isolation for travelers from United Kingdom

Israel will require incoming travellers from the United Kingdom to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival under new coronavirus guidelines, information on an Israeli government website showed on Sunday.

The infection rate in the UK has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce tighter restrictions and local lockdowns.

The UK had been one of 31 "green" countries from which travellers who meet a series of special requirements could enter Israel without a mandatory quarantine period.

The UK's status will change to "red" on Oct. 23, Israeli health ministry information showed.

The health ministry identifies some 185 other countries and localities as red, implying high infection rates. Incoming Israeli travellers are also subject to mandatory self-isolation.

On Sunday, Israel began rolling back a second-wave lockdown that has helped reduce new cases. The country has closed its borders to most non-Israelis, with exceptions including foreign workers and Jewish yeshiva students.

Reuters