Harry reveals private thoughts to fake ‘Greta’ caller

A hoax call that led Prince Harry into sharing his thoughts on politics, family and the plight of imaginary penguins has exposed security flaws in his new life outside palace walls.

The Duke of Sussex spoke at length to Russian hoaxers he thought were Greta Thunberg and her father, raising serious security concerns.

The comments are also likely to cause hurt at Buckingham Palace following detailed discussions as the Sussexes leave to pursue financial independence.

Harry spoke about the “good soul” of Boris Johnson and the “right but not easy” choice to leave the working royal family, and criticised an environmental campaign led by his brother, Prince William.

He said he would never work with the “sad meat” at McDonald’s and even volunteered to put “Greta” in contact with someone to help free 50 penguins purportedly “stuck at customs in Belarus” and take them to the North Pole — penguins occur in the southern hemisphere.

Harry is living in a Canadian mansion with his wife, Meghan, and 10-month-old son Archie, from where he spoke to Russian YouTubers Vladimir Kuznestsov and Alexey Stolyarov on the landline on New Year’s Eve and on January 22.

Extracts were printed in The Sun newspaper, with more embarrassing material expected to come out.

Besides making awkward listening, the calls raise concerns about security without the protection of the palace and experienced aides.

The couple posted an update on their website in February about security, which Canadians have declined to pay for, stating: “It is agreed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son.”

Royal observers expressed concern at the Sussexes’ vulnerability now they are based largely in North America.

Ken Wharfe, a former bodyguard to Harry’s late mother, Diana, said: “If they were still living at Kensington Palace, or any other royal residence, any calls would go through a switchboard and then to a private secretary to be vetted.

“There seems to have been a breakdown in the system and that’s very worrying.”

Harry appeared to critique William’s multi-million-pound Earth Shot prize, intended to find at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest problems by 2030.

“Small steps or giving out prizes doesn't make any difference,” Harry said.

Asked about Prince Andrew, he said: “We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community, and so we are completely separate from the majority of my family.”

He also said he took planes “nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends”.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment. — The Daily Telegraph