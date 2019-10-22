World’s woolliest sheep dies

An Australian sheep that made headlines in 2015 for the record-breaking weight of its fleece has died.

The Merino named Chris, believed to be aged about 10, was found dead on Tuesday morning by its minders, having died of old age, Kate Luke, co-founder of the Canberra-based Little Oak Sanctuary, a charity sheltering more than 180 farm animals, said.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, wise, friendly soul,” the sanctuary said on Facebook.

“Chris is known as the world record-holder for having grown the heaviest fleece on record.

“He was so much more than this, so very much more, and we will remember him for all that he was — someone, not something.”

In 2015, Chris was discovered on the northern outskirts of Australian capital Canberra, struggling to walk under the weight of his wool, which had not be sheared in more than five years.

The 40.2kg of wool removed from the sheep made Chris the unofficial carrier of the world’s heaviest fleece, dethroning New Zealand sheep Big Ben, which was found carrying nearly 29kg of wool in 2014. — Reuters