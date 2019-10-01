Mnangagwa pleads for patience in reviving Zimbabwe's 'dead' economy

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday pleaded for time and patience to bring the economy back from the "dead", as his government faces blame for surging inflation evoking dark days under Robert Mugabe.

Hopes that the economy would quickly rebound under Mnangagwa, who took over after Mugabe was deposed in a coup in November 2017, have faded fast with Zimbabweans grappling with acute shortages of fuel and electricity and soaring prices.

In a state of the nation address in parliament, boycotted by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) which disputes his election, Mnangagwa acknowledged the economic crisis as well as the need for reforms.

"I'm aware of the pain being experienced by the poor and the marginalised. Getting the economy working again from being dead will require time, patience, unity of purpose and perseverance," Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe has suspended the publication of official annual inflation data since August 1.

In its last official figures, inflation hit more than 175% in June, its highest level since hyperinflation under Mugabe wiped out the economy in 2009.