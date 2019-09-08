Oprah Winfrey funds African woman fellowship at US varsity

The chance to study for free at New York University's (NYU's) Wagner graduate school of public service is on offer to an African woman with a good academic record.

The African Women's Public Service Fellowship, made possible by a donation from the Oprah Winfrey Foundation, aims to "expand the opportunity for African women to impact for public service in their home countries", said NYU's Wagner.

The fellowship provides full tuition, fees, housing, travel to and from the US, and a small stipend to cover books and miscellaneous expenses.

Wagner states its 865 students come from 49 different countries around the world, bringing professional experience from every sector of public service.

The African fellowship is applicable to these programmes at Wagner: MPA Public & Nonprofit Management & Policy; MPA Health Policy & Management; Master of Urban Planning; and EMPA Public Service Leaders.

Applications are due by December 2 2019.

Those selected as fellowship semi-finalists will be invited to participate in Skype interviews with the fellowship selection committee in early-to-mid February 2020.