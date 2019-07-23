WATCH | Ex-judge collapses, literally gets dragged to jail for six-month sentence

A courtroom erupted into chaos on Monday when a former judge was sentenced to six months in jail for using her position to illegally help her brother keep his job.

Her brother, a youth corrections officer, faced a disciplinary hearing after he allegedly hit a young offender in 2013. She was convicted of sharing confidential documents with him to get him off the hook.

According to MailOnline, Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge Tracie Hunter's supporters expressed anger upon hearing the sentence handed down by judge Patrick Dinkelacker.

Hunter became paralysed by shock when she realised she was going to jail, resulting in an officer having to physically drag her out of the room to begin her sentence.