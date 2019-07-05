Philippine drug war enforcer says 'sh** happens' after cop kills toddler

A former police general who oversaw the bloodiest years of the Philippines' war on drugs shrugged off the killing by police of a three-year-old girl in a sting operation, saying on Thursday the world was not perfect and "sh*t happens".

Ronald dela Rosa, a senator who once led the crackdown that has killed thousands of mostly urban poor users and peddlers, said "collateral damage" was inevitable, referring to Sunday's killing of toddler Myka Ulpina in a province near Manila.

Police said she was used as a human shield by her father, a suspected drug dealer who resisted arrest and opened fire. The girl's mother has rejected that version of events.

"We are living in an imperfect world," dela Rosa told a news conference.

"Would a police officer want to shoot a child? Never, because they have children as well. But sh*t happens during operations," he said.

Separately, more than two dozen countries formally called on Thursday for a UN investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown, according to activists.