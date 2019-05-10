WATCH | Eek! Horror video shows spider building a nest inside man's ear

Turn away now if you're squeamish.

A doctor was surprised to find a tiny spider building a nest inside a man's ear in southern China.

According to UPI, Li came into the hospital in Jiangsu province complaining of discomfort in his ear. That's when the doctor discovered the man's new tenant.

Since the arachnid was moving too fast to grab it with a tool, the doctor was forced to flush out Li's ear canal with water to drive it out.