Two French soldiers killed in rescue of four hostages in Burkina Faso

Two French soldiers were killed in a night-time rescue of four foreign hostages including two French citizens from the clutches of a militant group described as "terrorists" by the military.

President Emmanuel Macron's office said a U.S. woman and a South Korean woman were also freed in the covert operation. All four hostages were safe, the French presidency added.

The two French citizens were kidnapped while on safari in neighbouring Benin.

"The precise and determined actions of French soldiers allowed us to take out the kidnappers while protecting the lives of the hostages," France's army chief said in a separate statement.